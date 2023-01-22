Gauri Khan grabs eyeballs in a STUNNING black cutout dress, shares pics with daughter Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

New Delhi: Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were in Dubai recently attending an event where the two star kids even met Kendall Jenner. SRK's wife and popular interior designer took to social media and shared a couple of photos from the same and in the clicks she looks smokin hot!

Gauri can be seen wearing a black cutout dress with a thigh-high slit. She posed with Suhana, Shanaya and entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia. The third picture saw Gauri posing solo for the shutterbugs and giving a full glimpse of her stunning outfit.

Also, Suhana and Shanaya's pictures from the same event with Kendall went viral. Shanaya can be seen looking sizzling in an elegant bright red coloured dress, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous in her light-pink outfit.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, under Karan Johar's banner.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan has recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Aly Khan. The film will release on OTT giant Netflix.