Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan's post on 'grown-up' AbRam reading book by Karan Johar at Mannat balcony trends online!
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's love for books is not hidden from anyone and the new avid reader in the B-town has been his son, AbRam. A post shared by Gauri Khan on Saturday (November 7, 2020) showing her youngest reading a book is trending on the social media platforms and has won netizens' hearts. 

In the picture, AbRam who was recently in Dubai for his dad's 55th birthday is seen sitting at King Khan's Mannat's balcony in Mumbai and reading Bollywood Director Karan Johar's latest release 'The Big Thoughts of Little Luv'.

The Instagram post that has already attracted more than 72,000 people within 2 hours read, "All grown up, AbRam’s reading this book himself!! Congrats @karanjohar on the book!!"

Back in May on the occasion of AbRam's birth anniversary, Gauri had posted a video where SRK was narrating 'scary' stories to his seven-year-old.

'The Big Thoughts of Little Luv' was released by Karan Johar in September and he had also shared a cute clip featuring his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar with tiny messages about the contents of the book on Instagram. Karan also thanked the actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

Earlier in 2017, the 48-year old director had also released his autobiography named 'An Unsuitable Boy'. 

Shah Rukh KhanAbRam KhanGauri Khan
