Gauri Khan shares promo of her venture, husband Shah Rukh Khan reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the biggest stars in the country and a loving father to his kids, but he is also a doting husband who, through his small gestures, tries to support his wife, either at work or in daily life.

Gauri Khan who is herself a big public figure now and also does projects related to interior designing took to her social media account to announce her new venture. she captioned it, "A project close to my heart. Hours of designing and giving a dream makeover. It's been quite a journey! Catch all the fun - #Kurlon Presents #DreamHomes… a first of a kind show on interiors with @mirchiplus @bottomlinemedia & @ManishMalhotra05, @KabirKhankk, @MalaikaAroraofficial, @Jacquelinef143, @Farahkhankunder& @KatrinaKaif.. Coming soon only on @MirchiPlus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022".

Here is the post shared by Gauri Khan:

Later Shah Rukh Khan shared the same video on his instagram handle to promote his wife venture and wrote, "@gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !coming soon on @mirchiplus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

On the work front, the actor, who has been away from the big screen for close to 4 years now, will return to the big screen with the release of his much anticipated movie 'Pathaan'. The film, which also stars John Abrahim and Deepika Padukone, will be released on January 25th, 2023. Apart from this, the star will also be seen in Atlee's 'Jawaan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.