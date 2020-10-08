Gauri Khan's 50th birthday: We bet you didn't know these lesser known facts about Shah Rukh Khan's lady love!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan celebrates her birthday on October 8. The gorgeous Mrs Khan has a renowned interior designer and has a high and mighty clientele list to boast of. On her birthday, let's get to know her a little more!

Lesser known facts about Gauri Khan:

- Known as Gauri Chibber before marrying Shah Rukh, she belongs to Hoshiarpur, Punjab originally.

- She was born to Savita and Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chibber. Her family stayed at Delhi's plush Panchsheel Park.

- Gauri went to Loreto Convent School and later Modern School at Barakhamba in New Delhi. She studied BA (Hons)at the prestigious Lady Shri Ram (LSR) college of Delhi University.

- Gauri also studied a short-term course in fashion designing from National Institue of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

- Gauri and Shah Rukh's first meeting happened back in in 1984 in Delhi. It was much before he had ventured into Bollywood. The power couple of B-Town tied the knot on October 25, 1991 as per Hindu wedding ceremony. They dated for nearly six years, reportedly.

- Did you know Gauri Khan was named as one of Fortune magazine's "50 Most Powerful Women" in 2018?

- Gauri and SRK started their first film production and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002.

- In Mumbai, Gauri launched her design studio, Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) in 2017.

Happy Birthday Gauri Khan!