Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Blessed With Twins, Couple Thank Everyone - Watch Video

At the happy occasion, Pankhuri and Gautam were heard thanking everyone present on site. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pankhuri has now got discharged from the hospital
  • Rode Family was snapped by the shutterbags on their exit from the hospital

Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Blessed With Twins, Couple Thank Everyone - Watch Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Following the league of other television couples, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been blessed with a twin boy and a girl on July 25. Pankhuri has now got discharged from the hospital. Rode Family was snapped by the shutterbags on their exit from the hospital. 

While Pankhuri wore a floral pink co-ord set, Gautam dressed up in a shirt and denims. New to parenthood, the couple held the babies tightly as they posed for photos. At the happy occasion, Pankhuri and Gautam were heard thanking everyone present on site. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an exclusive interview with BT, Gautam said, "Some of our relatives are saying that our son looks like me, while our daughter looks like Pankhuri. Actually, it’s too early to tell. I am just happy and glad that the babies are fine and the mother is doing well."

He further told BT, "The feeling of becoming a father is slowly sinking in. Yes, I am ready for some sleepless nights now. I am looking forward to this beautiful journey ahead."

