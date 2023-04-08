Gautam Vig Reveals His Mystery Girl As Saba Khan Who Features In Dooriyan Music Video - Pic Proof

Putting an end to rumours about the photo of the mystery girl from Gautam Singh Vig’s Instagram account it has been confirmed that the actor, who is currently starring in the popular TV show Junooniyat, has been roped in for an upcoming music video titled "Dooriyan". The song features Saba Khan as the female lead and has been directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz who has directed films like Aashiqui 2, Bang Bang, Ek Villain.

Taking to his Instagram, Gautam Singh Vig posted a music video poster and captioned it as 'Love Made In Heaven But Born In Hell'. The post gives us a glimpse of the feel and vibe of the song. The poster showcases the two leads in a romantic pose against a beautiful backdrop, hinting at a love story filled with a range of emotions.

The music video is set to be a visual treat for everyone, with an amazing cast that includes Ashish Sharma and Ayaz Khan.

Seeing the overwhelming response of the fans Saba Khan said, "I am really happy to see the response to this song poster from the audience. I am also excited since this is my first collab with Gautam Singh Vig and cannot wait for the audience to watch the music video!"

Creative Producer Mahesh Pujari who has also written the story of this song was excited to see the response the upcoming song is receiving, said, "The response to Gautam's Instagram post was so overwhelming. Even before the song was announced he was being paired up with a number of actresses and the fans were speculating left and right. This is a really special project for me and Saba-Gautam’s pairing has made it even more special. This poster is just a glimpse of the song you will love it even more once you listen to the song and see the story."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan's chemistry on screen, and the anticipation for the video is only increasing with each passing day.

Groovenexus Records presents 'Dooriyan' Featuring Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, Sung and Composed by Altaf Sayyed, Written by Atiya Sayyed and story by Creative Producer Mahesh Poojary.