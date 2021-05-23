हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covid

Geeta Basra has a word of advice for moms-to-be during COVID

Geeta feels that expecting mothers should follow proper government guidelines when it comes to considering getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Geeta Basra has a word of advice for moms-to-be during COVID
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh, feels that expecting mothers should follow proper government guidelines when it comes to considering getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Geeta, who often talks about parenting and women's health, feels unless the government announces that it is safe for mothers to take the jab, no one should make a poorly informed decision.

Geeta's social media account is flooded with messages from a lot of expecting mothers on whether they should take the COVID vaccine.

Commenting on the same, Geeta says: "Vaccination is something which is new to of all us. It's a known fact that the vaccine helps keep the virus at bay but at the same time many doctors are advising to-be moms against taking the jab. The government guidelines and the medical organisations suggest that breast feeding and pregnant women should not take the vaccine."

Geeta, who has been part of films such as "The Train", "Mr Joe Carvalho", reveals that she too, has been waiting for the government to give a clear guideline.

"As of now there aren't enough evidences and studies carried out on the effects of the vaccine on lactating and pregnant women. I have also been advised by the doctors to not take the vaccine for now and I would urge expecting mothers to refrain as well till we don't have further announcements from the government in this regard," she added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covidGeeta BasraCovid-19 vaccinationhusband Harbhajan SinghExpecting mothers
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez thanks Mumbai Police for 'always being on their toes'

Must Watch

PT27M15S

Badi Bahas: How much danger does the third wave of COVID-19 pose to children?