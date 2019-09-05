Gender parity will sensitise one to women crimes: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film 'Section 375', says the idea is to sensitise one to women crimes and it will only happen with more gender parity within the workforce.

"The gap is a reality for sure but so is the fact that there are such superwoman advocates like Indira Jaising, Pinky Anand, Karuna Nandy, that we are just a step away from taking inspiration from the right people.

"The government is doing their bit in setting up more Mahila courts which takes up crime cases about women and has women judges at the helm. Such initiative are surely a step in the right direction," Richa said.

"Section 375" is a courtroom drama where Richa plays the public prosecutor who is fighting the case of a rape victim Anjali Dangle, played by Meera Chopra.

"The idea is to sensitise one to women crimes and it will only happen with more gender parity within the workforce as far as lawyers and judges are concerned. The survivor will be in a more comfortable spot and thus gender crimes can be approached from a more lived in space," she added.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, "Section 375" also features Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to release on September 13.