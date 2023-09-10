Genelia D’Souza Spotted In Short Balloon Dress, Netizens Wonder If She’s Pregnant? Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are known for setting trends on social media with their hilarious videos. The much-loved couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at a store launch event held on Saturday night. While most of the users were in awe of the adorable duo, some speculated if Genelia and Riteish are expecting their third child.

When the two were busy posing for the paps, fans spotted the actress supporting her belly. Wearing a short oversized purple balloon dress, Genelia smiled her way into the venue but was seen with a slight bump which led to the pregnancy rumour. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two boys - Riaan and Rahyl.

Taking to the comment section, netizens speculated about her pregnancy andn 201 wrote, "Again pregnant??", "Pregnant??????", "I think she is pregnant ", "Expecting (sic)", "Genelia may be pregnant (sic)", amid others.

Setting couple goals for many, the duo often shares love-filled videos on the social media. On their 10th wedding anniversary last year, Genelia penned a heartfelt note. "Dearest @riteishd, 10years is definitely a milestone and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining and endless hugs But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating- You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it, me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn't a celebration then what else is?," she wrote.

However, the couple has not reacted to the pregnancy rumour as yet.