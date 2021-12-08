हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh to make Marathi debut with film 'Ved'

After 10 long years, Genelia Deshmukh is all set to return on the silver screen, and that too with her first Marathi film 'Ved'.

Genelia Deshmukh to make Marathi debut with film &#039;Ved&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After 10 long years, Genelia Deshmukh is all set to return on the silver screen, and that too with her first Marathi film 'Ved'.

 

Interestingly, the film will be directed by none other than her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Excited about the project, Genelia said, "I'm doing a film after 10 years and it feels pretty amazing to be back doing what I love the most by means of me debuting in the Marathi industry. I've been part of many industries but have wanted to do a Marathi film for a while and was waiting for the right one. And this film just seems to be absolutely everything that I wanted. Apart from being cast opposite Riteish, this film will be extremely important because he also debuts as a director, a dream of his that has finally turned into reality and I'm glad I could be part of this journey with him."

Riteish also expressed happiness about his directorial debut.

 

"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. Am anxious, nervous, but extremely excited to walk this path. We have an extremely exciting team on board, musical maestros Ajay Atul, we at Mumbai Film company are excited to introduce Jiya Shankar and most importantly this marks Genelia's Marathi debut too... to act with her again is a high point for me. All we seek is everyone's good wishes and blessings. See you at the cinemas," he shared.

'Ved' is touted as a romantic drama.

 

