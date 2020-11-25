हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Genelia D`Souza

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wish for son Riaan is as cute as they are - Watch

Genelia shared a video dedicated to Riaan, which captures some of his cute moments. 

Genelia D&#039;Souza and Riteish Deshmukh&#039;s birthday wish for son Riaan is as cute as they are - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/riteishd

New Delhi: Star couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's elder son Riaan turned a year older today (November 25) and to mark the occasion, the proud parents posted adorable wishes for him. Genelia shared a video dedicated to Riaan, which captures some of his cute moments. The clip also features Genelia, Riteish and their younger son Rahyl.

“I LOVE YOU RIAAN. For me, today is a festival, because it’s the day you choose me.. Happy Birthday My Darling Baby Boy," she captioned the video.

Riteish shared the same video on his Instagram timeline and wrote, “Happy Birthday Riaan - You are our life... keep smiling beta, you make our living worth it.”  

Dear Riaan, here's your special birthday gift from your parents. Take a look:

 

Happy birthday, Riaan!

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married on February 3, 2012. Riaan was born on November 25, 2014, while the couple welcomed Rahyl on June 1, 2016.  

On the work front, Genelia will be next seen in the much-delayed film - ‘It’s My Life’, opposite Harman Baweja. Riteish's last film was Tiger Shroff's ‘Baaghi 3’.  

 

Tags:
Genelia D`SouzaGenelia Riteish DeshmukhGenelia Riteish baby boyGenelia Riteish boy's birthday
Next
Story

I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana's mantra on his popularity
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, funeral to be held in Bharuch, Gujarat