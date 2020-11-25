Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wish for son Riaan is as cute as they are - Watch

New Delhi: Star couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's elder son Riaan turned a year older today (November 25) and to mark the occasion, the proud parents posted adorable wishes for him. Genelia shared a video dedicated to Riaan, which captures some of his cute moments. The clip also features Genelia, Riteish and their younger son Rahyl.

“I LOVE YOU RIAAN. For me, today is a festival, because it’s the day you choose me.. Happy Birthday My Darling Baby Boy," she captioned the video.

Riteish shared the same video on his Instagram timeline and wrote, “Happy Birthday Riaan - You are our life... keep smiling beta, you make our living worth it.”

Dear Riaan, here's your special birthday gift from your parents. Take a look:

Happy birthday, Riaan!

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married on February 3, 2012. Riaan was born on November 25, 2014, while the couple welcomed Rahyl on June 1, 2016.

On the work front, Genelia will be next seen in the much-delayed film - ‘It’s My Life’, opposite Harman Baweja. Riteish's last film was Tiger Shroff's ‘Baaghi 3’.