Irrfan Khan

German Ambassador to India mourns loss of 'prolific cinema-contributor' Irrfan

Earlier, Indian politicians including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared condolence on social media over the loss of the Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor's family.

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner took to social media to express his condolence at the demise of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday.

"Very sad news: world-known Bollywood (Slum Dog Millionaire) and Hollywood (Jurassic World) actor #IrrfanKhan died today! An incredible talent and prolific cinema-contributor. Many scenes of Slum Dog Millionaire authentically filmed at Mumbai's Dharavi. Went there recently,"Linder tweeted.

Earlier, Indian politicians including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared condolence on social media over the loss of the Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor's family.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

 

