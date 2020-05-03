Get ready to dance and sing with Sapna Choudhary at the Positivity Concert – Details here

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is all set to host an online Positivity Concert on Sunday amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The concert, as mentioned above, will be held virtually, but her fans can take part in it and dance and sing along with Sapna. Moreover, five lucky winners will get a chance to speak to Sapna live. The Positivity Concert is scheduled to take place at 6 pm on Sunday.

Divulging details about her online gig, Sapna posted on Instagram, “ARE YOU READY.?Dance, baatein, gaana aur bahut saari masti. Hoga ye sab mere ONLINE Positivity Concert mein! Shaamil ho jaiye mere sath iss Digital Event mein. Saath hi saath kinhi 5 lucky winners ko mil sakta hai mere sath Live baat karne ka mauka! Toh uthao phone, ticket kharido aur intezaar karo 3 May, shaam 6 baje ka. #SapnaConcert #ThePositivityConcert #EntertainmentWithACause #SapnaChoudharyLive #onlineconcert #desiqueen #positivevibes.”

Take a look:

Sapna, meanwhile, is leaving no stone unturned in spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill. A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

On the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her new music video ‘Balam Auto’, which in just a few days took over YouTube. It is a peppy Haryanvi track sung by Vandana Jangir, featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru.