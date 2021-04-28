हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi to play cop in murder mystery web series

Mandira Bedi, who is known for her bold and fierce roles will be soon seen as a cop in an upcoming murder mystery series.

Mandira Bedi to play cop in murder mystery web series
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Mandira Bedi will soon be seen in a cop avatar, in an upcoming murder mystery series.

"I play role of Ruhana Dhulap, a sharp, short-tempered yet successful police officer. She is fierce, fiery and fantastic at what she does. However, it is this one murder case of a young businessman that has her completely web locked and she puts her all into solving it."

"I have played a police officer before but Ruhana's character is different, and what I enjoyed the most was (the fact that) her approach to each interrogation is unique. I believe this is a series that's truly one of a kind. I am eagerly looking forward to the release of this edge-of-the-seat thriller," she said.

Details and the title of the show are still under wraps. The show also stars Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi, and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mandira Bedipolice officerDipannita SharmaNauheed CyrusiSid Makkar
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators for India’s fight against COVID

Must Watch

PT3M9S

DNA: What is more important - Ventilator or Destructive Weapon?