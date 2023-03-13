Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Misidentified As Brazilian Model Camila Alves, Furious Fans Say, 'She Is Famous In Her Own Right'

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone became one of the shining points for India at the Oscars 2023 as she introduced Naatu Naatu’s performance at the awards night. Not just this, the actress stunned in a black velvet gown at the Oscars main ceremony and became only the third presenter from India to achieve this feat.

However, despite being the face of Louis Vuitton and a famous Bollywood actress, Deepika was confused by Getty Images and Vogue Magazine for Brazilian model Camila Alves, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey. A user shared this screenshot on Twitter and shared the portal for misidentifying Deepika. “That’s Deepika Padukone btw, not Camila Alves,” the user wrote.

Fans of the actress were furious at the mistake as Deepika Padukone is quite popular in her own right. "Big sigh," one user wrote. "Deepika's actually quite famous in her own right -- 72 million insta followers and an award-winning career," added another user.

um, getty images this is deepika padukone. you appear to have confused her with camila alves.



deepika's actually quite famous in her own right - 72 million insta followers and an award-winning career.#Oscar #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/0kQPjOce51 — Tarang (@tarang_chawla) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, it was indeed a proud moment for India when Deepika Padukone announced Naatu Naatu’s performance on the stage. “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in `RRR`, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film`s anti-colonial themes, it`s also a total banger,” she said.

She further mentioned, "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know `Naatu` because if you don`t you`re about to."

Deepika also went emotional as Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, scripting history for India.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’ which turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Apart from this, she also has ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Proiect-K’ with Prabhas, and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.