Ghar Aakar Gaayega Kya?: Arijit Singh's Pune concert ticket priced at Rs 16 lakh. Fans are FURIOUS

The tickets for Arijit Singh's upcoming Pune concert are up to Rs 16 lakhs and fans are freaking out. The prices start from Rs 999 for the standing area and the amount for the premium lounge shoots up to Rs 16 lakh. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Arijit Singh's songs are everyone's favourite and his concerts are what fans wait eagerly for BUT would they pay an amount of Rs 16 lakhs for it? Let's find out.

The tickets for Arijit Singh's upcoming Pune concert are up to Rs 16 lakhs and fans are freaking out. The prices start from Rs 999 for the standing area and the amount for the premium lounge shoots up to Rs 16 lakh. One lounge fits 40 people as per the booking website. 

Arijit's fans are going crazy over the ticket prices and have taken over the internet. 

 

Taking to Twitter, the hurt fans of the 'Pachtaoge' singer expressed that the singer should come home and sing in that amount. One user wrote, "16 lakhs mein hamare ghar mein aakar gaana sunana chaiye." Another one wrote, "1.6m?? Is he giving lap dances or something?"

 

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular and loved singers in the industry today. He has a fan following of millions and has performed in many live concerts but never have the price of the tickets gone this high.

