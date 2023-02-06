Ghar Mein Ghus ke Maarungi: Kangana Ranaut Warns 'Bollywood Couple' who Spied on her

MUMBAI: After hitting out at a 'well-known' actor for spying on her, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Monday (Feb 6) again took to her social media to send a public warning to the actor while she also shared that there has been no spying since she put up her last post. Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Kangana wrote a note, telling her followers that the incessant spying around by the paparazzi has stopped.

She wrote, "All those who worry about me please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one is following me, with or without cameras."

She then pointed the gun again at the said actor, as she wrote, "Dekho jo bhoot baton se mante hain woh toh sirf laton se he mante hain (there's no point in having a conversation with those who understand only through muscle). Message to gang changu mangu: bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada sudhar jao nahi toh ...ghar mein ghoos ke marungi (You guys haven`t dealt with a village blood, mend your ways or you are going to have it from me)."

She also had a message for those who think that she's insane, "Aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon (those of you think that I'm insane, you know that but don't know the level of my insanity)."

On Sunday, the actor levelled some serious allegations in her Instagram story saying that her personal as well as professional details are being leaked. Without mentioning anyone in her note, she accused the 'obsessed nepo mafia clown' of once landing at her door step uninvited and forcing himself on her. While she did not name him, she went on to share multiple details about the person and his wife and their newborn child.

She wrote in her post that the paparazzi followed her to a dance studio on Sunday despite her not informing them of her whereabouts. "Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, every one knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them ? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday," she said.

Kangana then mentioned that a 'casanova' from the film industry may be behind it. She also mentioned his wife who got her home decorated in the same style as her and also went to wear the same saree she had donned at a family function "I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me," she wrote.

Sharing more details about the couple, she wrote, "Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy. Recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fallout with me coincidentally he is working with the couple now, my financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons, I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building, I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him, how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well, she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal. Much love to you dear girl and your new born."