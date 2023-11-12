New Delhi: Undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, who has carved a special place for herself in the hearts of millions of fans, Shraddha Kapoor, with her loving and down-to-earth nature has amassed over 84 million followers on Instagram, a testament to her immense popularity and influence.

The actress has always worn her heart on her sleeve, winning fans over with her relatability and authenticity on social media. As the country celebrates Diwali, we can't help but smile as we look back at these heart-warming photos of Shraddha enjoying the festive spirit with her family and friends.

Whether it's preparing and relishing traditional Diwali sweets, to wholeheartedly partaking in the Diwali Pooja, her simple ethnic looks, the actress eludes charm and wholesomeness in every frame. It's evident that Diwali is a special time for Shraddha Kapoor, and we can't wait to see how she celebrates this year.

On the work front Shraddha is currently filming Stree 2. The excitement for the film increased threefold when the actress took to her social media to share some post-shoot scenes of the film.