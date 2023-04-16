'Ghoomar' To 'Bandeya Re', Unnati Shah Is The Voice Behind Many Chart-Topping Bollywood Songs

New Delhi: We can't imagine a Bollywood film without songs, can we? They add flavours to the ongoing emotions in the scenes, making the film more relatable. While we love songs so much, we don't often know who the singer is. But now you will be glad to meet a gem! She is Unnati Shah, a talented singer, and songwriter who makes her voice heard in many chart-topping Bollywood songs.



She has been singing since she was a little girl. The singer always dreamed of landing in the city of dreams and lending her voice to the best films. But she also knew that achieving this dream was an uphill battle. After strenuous hard work and devotion, she finally made it to the big, shiny world of Hindi cinema.

Unnati Shah has worked on numerous hit projects with multiple luminaries of the music industry. She has lent her voice to the Bollywood chartbuster song ‘Ghoomar’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmavat.’ Besides that, she has also sung our favourite motivational song, ‘Bandeya Re Bandeya’ from the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simba.’ Yes, you read it right!

She also participated in India’s first YouTube reality show, "ARRIVED," which aired on A.R. Rahman’s YouTube channel. Besides that, Unnati has shared the stage with renowned artists like A R Rahman, Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Raval, Ankit Tiwari, Ash King, and many more. Recently, she was seen performing at Darshan Raval's Love-a-Fair tour, and oh boy, what a stunner she is! Anyone can fall in love with her harmonic vocals.



Sharing about achieving her dream life in the alley of Bollywood, here's what Unnati Shah says: "It feels tremendous, and I'm extremely grateful to all those people who have supported me ceaselessly throughout my journey. I'm also thankful to all those legends in the industry who have always treated me with the utmost respect and kindness. All I can say is that this is just the beginning, and there's a lot more to come. I hope that I will keep entertaining you guys with my songs."