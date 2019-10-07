Gigi Hadid makes first public appearance after Tyler Cameron split

Washington: Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her first public appearance since she and `The Bachelorette` runner-up Tyler Cameron called it quits.The 24-year-old was all smiles as she attended the Saturday Night Live cast`s after-party at Zuma in New York City on Saturday night, hours after her pal singer Taylor Swift took the stage as the featured performer.

Hadid was joined by fellow Victoria`s Secret model and fellow Swift squad member Martha Hunt. Hadid opted for a multicoloured turtleneck and black jeans with hair tied in a high ponytail. She carried a small red purse. Swift was accompanied by her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to E! News, Hadid, and Cameron broke up a few weeks ago after dating for two months."The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source had said. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."Additionally, on Thursday, Cameron was spotted hanging out with Hadid`s former stepsisters; Sara Foster and Erin Foster. For unversed, Hadid`s mom Yolanda Hadid was married to David Foster--Sara and Erin`s dad--for nearly four years.