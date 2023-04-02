topStoriesenglish2590610
NewsLifestylePeople
GIGI HADID

Gigi Hadid Thanks Under-Fire Varun Dhawan For Making Her 'Bollywood Dreams Come True'

Sharing the viral video of Varun's action on her Instagram Stories, Gigi wrote: "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true".

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 07:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sharing the viral video of Varun's action on her Instagram Stories, Gigi wrote: "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true".
  • Gigi, incidentally, carried off effortlessly her white and gold Chikankari saree paired with a gold statement blouse, both by Mumbai's best-known fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Trending Photos

Gigi Hadid Thanks Under-Fire Varun Dhawan For Making Her 'Bollywood Dreams Come True'

New Delhi: American supermodel Gigi Hadid put to rest the controversy surrounding Varun Dhawan lifting her in his arms onto the stage on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening on Saturday night.

Sharing the viral video of Varun's action on her Instagram Stories, Gigi wrote: "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true".

It looked spontaneous, but Varun said it was planned, and the video even shows RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani cheering Gigi after she's brought back by Varun to the spot where the celebrity guests had gathered. Social media users, however, slammed Varun for mishandling a woman and alleged that Gigi looked affronted.

Gigi, incidentally, carried off effortlessly her white and gold Chikankari saree paired with a gold statement blouse, both by Mumbai's best-known fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Responding to the outpouring of criticism, Varun said: "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things."

Now that Gigi seems to be lauding him, Varun's critics can finally look for another "cause to vent about"!

Live Tv

Gigi HadidVarun DhawanVarun Gigi DanceNMACC Event

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?