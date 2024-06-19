Advertisement
GIORGIA ANDRIANI

Giorgia Andriani Denies Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Participation Rumors: 'I Am Not Doing The Show'

Actress Giorgia Andriani has put an end to the speculation, confirming that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of the show.

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 08:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Giorgia Andriani Denies Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Participation Rumors: 'I Am Not Doing The Show'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT's third season is around the corner,  rumors about the potential contestants are swirling. However, Indian actress and model Giorgia Andriani has put an end to the speculation, confirming that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of the show. Rumors have been circulating about Giorgia Andriani's potential involvement in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Recently, Andriani addressed these speculations directly, stating, 'I am not going in the Bigg Boss House,' putting an end to the chatter about her participation in the reality show.

She has a significant following on social media platforms and her statement has provided clarity to fans and followers who were eager to see if she would be entering the Bigg Boss House.

About Giorgia Andriani 

Giorgia Andriani has established herself in the entertainment industry through her roles in Bollywood movies like 'Guest in London' and 'Welcome to Bajrangpur,' as well as her appearances in popular music videos such as 'Biba' and 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hai.'

 

 

