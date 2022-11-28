topStoriesenglish
Giorgia Andriani FINALLY opens up on wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan, says 'Not really looking at…'

Giorgia and Arbaaz have been dating for almost four years now. Talking about taking their relationship to the next level, Giorgia recently set the records straight.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Model-dancer Giorgia Andriani turned heads with her Halloween look recently. She is often spotted by the paps in Mumbai, sometimes with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan.
  • Now, she has addressed the wedding rumours about the couple in a recent interview. Giorgia and Arbaaz have been dating for almost four years now.

New Delhi: Model-dancer Giorgia Andriani turned heads with her Halloween look recently. She is often spotted by the paps in Mumbai, sometimes with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan. Now, she has addressed the wedding rumours about the couple in a recent interview. 

Giorgia and Arbaaz have been dating for almost four years now. Talking about taking their relationship to the next level, Giorgia recently set the records straight and said they 'aren't looking at it right now.'

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Giorgia said, "Like I said we're very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at. The lockdown has made us think about all this. In fact, it has made people either come closer or drift apart."

Arbaaz and Giorgia have always been in the news for their age gap of more than twenty years.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora who is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017, they have a son together, 'Arhaan.'

