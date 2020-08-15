हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Global prayers for SSR trends online as Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of family praying on Independence Day!

On the eve of Independence Day, Shweta shared a post with details of the global prayer meet for her brother Sushant. 

Global prayers for SSR trends online as Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of family praying on Independence Day!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged all to collectively pray for the departed soul. The 'Global Prayers for SSR' campaign became a huge trend online and netizens shared their picture with folded hands. 

Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video of the entire family praying together for Sushant Singh Rajput. She captioned the video: ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‬
‪उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus

On the eve of Independence Day, Shweta shared a post with details of the global prayer meet for her brother Sushant. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea, her father, ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput familysushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput sistersglobal prayers for SSRShweta Singh Kirti
Next
Story

On 74th Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish 'Jai Hind' with pride!
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

The jawans of the Central Jazz Band ITBP in Zee News Studio