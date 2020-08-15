Global prayers for SSR trends online as Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of family praying on Independence Day!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged all to collectively pray for the departed soul. The 'Global Prayers for SSR' campaign became a huge trend online and netizens shared their picture with folded hands.

Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video of the entire family praying together for Sushant Singh Rajput. She captioned the video: ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‬

‪उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus

On the eve of Independence Day, Shweta shared a post with details of the global prayer meet for her brother Sushant.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea, her father, ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.