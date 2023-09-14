Global Spa Awards: Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor Bedazzle In Glamorous Looks - Check Best Dressed Celebs

New Delhi: A host of celebrities including Rekha, Zarine Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Randeep Hooda and others were spotted at Global Spa Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Jiya Shankar, who was recently seen in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT was spotted at the event. The 'Ved' actress looked lovely in an all-black appearance. She donned a black embellished waist-coat with a matching shorts.

Actress Zarine Khan, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010 period action-drama 'Veer', was seen in an embellished black attire that came with a cut-out in the front.

Raveena Tandon, who will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome To The Jungle', was seen stealing the spotlight in a black shimmery dress. The actress had teamed the outfit with silver danglings and nude stelatoes.

Veteran actress and evergreen star Rekha radiated her elegance and grace in a beautiful indo-western golden saree. She was accompanied by her manager Farzana. The actress was posing with celebrity-favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chhillar was seen making a striking entry on the red carpet in an exquisite black dress. The actress managed to steal hearts as she graced the night with her beauty.

Actor Randeep Hooda looked absolutely dapper as he arrives in full style at the red carpet in a white blazer and black bottoms.

