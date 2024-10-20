New Delhi: Global sensation Nora Fatehi’s collaborative track with international artist CKay titled ‘Its True’ has officially out. This highly anticipated song showcases Nora in all her glory and is part of CKay's album called ‘Emotions’. The album also features other notable artists like Olamide and Tydollasign.

Nora's enchanting vocals from the song are already winning hearts around the world. The track perfectly combines soothing melodies and groovy lyrics that will keep you vibing.

Nora took to her social media to share the album cover featuring herself and CKay, along with a link to the song.

Have A Look At The Post:

Ahead of the song’s release Nora Fatehi appeared on a billboard with CKay promoting the track, which is now available on major streaming platforms.

With over 47 million followers on Instagram, Nora has firmly established herself as a global star. Her musical journey took off with the hit song ‘Pepeta’, a collaboration with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny, and she gained widespread acclaim for her contribution to the FIFA anthem ‘Light The Sky’.

Another significant success was her track ‘Dirty Little Secret’, which garnered over 33 million streams on a popular streaming platform, making it as one of her biggest hits.

In addition to winning hearts with her music, Nora recently made her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024. She attended the Louis Vuitton show, dressed head to toe in the iconic brand. Nora’s appearance alongside international stars like Zendaya and Blackpink’s Lisa, further solidified her status as a global sensation.

Recently, Nora wowed audiences at the ‘All That Glitters Diwali Ball’ in New York, where she co-hosted and performed, making headlines with her stunning custom outfits and impressive dance moves. In addition to her music projects, she is set to release a new music video with Jason Derulo.

Nora Fatehi will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Matka' alongside Varun Tej, set to release in theaters on November 14, 2024.