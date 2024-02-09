Good News! Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Announce Pregnancy, 'A Tiny Heartbeat Is The Loudest Sound In Our World'

New Delhi: Friday just got better. Taking to Instagram, actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have happily announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the delightful news posting an image with the equation "1 + 1 = 3" and a caption expressing that the sound of a tiny heartbeat is the most significant in their world.

Following the announcement, well-wishes poured in from netizens, with actors Dia Mirza and Mrunal Thakur among those congratulating the couple. Ali and Richa, who first met on the set of Fukrey in 2012, got married in 2020 and celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. The highlights of their wedding will be featured in a documentary called "RiAliTY," directed by Rahul Singh Dutta.

The documentary aims to provide not only a glimpse of their dreamy wedding but also capture the behind-the-scenes challenges, as seen from the perspective of Ali and Richa's close ones. Ali expressed that 'RiAlity' reflects the imperfect yet profound nature of love, portraying their journey as not just actors but as two ordinary individuals deeply in love.

On the professional front, the couple is gearing up for their film 'Girls will be Girls,' produced under their banner. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the movie unfolds a compelling story set in a boarding school in the Himalayan hill town, featuring a cast that includes Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, and debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.