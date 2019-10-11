Good Newwz cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani groove to Housefull song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's newly released Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala gave birth to a Bala Challenge. Akshay's co-stars from Good Newwz Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani took up the challenge recently.

Sharing their video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this!#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 27."

At the end of the video, both Akshay and Diljit pick their on-screen partners Kareena and Kiara.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Good News reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.

This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.