Good Newwz cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani groove to Housefull song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's newly released Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala gave birth to a Bala Challenge. Akshay's co-stars from Good Newwz Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani took up the challenge recently.
Sharing their video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this!#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 27."
At the end of the video, both Akshay and Diljit pick their on-screen partners Kareena and Kiara.
It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this!#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 2@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/HdsB3XYOCM
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2019
The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.
Good News reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.
This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.