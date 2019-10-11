close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
good newwz

Good Newwz cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani groove to Housefull song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's newly released Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala gave birth to a Bala Challenge. Akshay's co-stars from Good Newwz Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani took up the challenge recently.

Good Newwz cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani groove to Housefull song &#039;Shaitaan Ka Saala&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's newly released Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala gave birth to a Bala Challenge. Akshay's co-stars from Good Newwz Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani took up the challenge recently.

Sharing their video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this!#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 27."
At the end of the video, both Akshay and Diljit pick their on-screen partners Kareena and Kiara.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Good News reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.

This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

 

Tags:
good newwzKareena KapoorAkshay KumarDiljit Dosanjh
Next
Story

B-Town celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour