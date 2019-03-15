Good writing is time-consuming, says screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The national award-winning screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi who penned the story of one of the celebrated films "Vicky Donor" says that writing is a time-consuming process and pressure of delivering quantity affects the quality.

Mumbai: The national award-winning screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi who penned the story of one of the celebrated films "Vicky Donor" says that writing is a time-consuming process and pressure of delivering quantity affects the quality.

During an interactive session at the 20th edition of FICCI FRAMES on Thursday, the global media and entertainment conclave highlighting one of the problems writers are facing these days, Juhi said, "Writing process takes a lot of time. Purely for financial reasons, writers sign multiple projects taking the signing amounts to run their houses."

"The dagger is then on their head. In the process, the quality suffers. It would be great if a good lump sum is given for those one or two projects that a writer sign in one year," said the writer who delivered some of the acclaimed films like "Piku" and "October" and also wrote the story of upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink" featuring Priyanka Chopra.

