Gorgeous: Virat Kohli is smitten by wife Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed pic

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli, who dotes on his wife Anushka Sharma, is yet again smitten by her and recently dropped a loved-up comment on the actress’ post. Anushka said that with this quarantine break, she knows “all the sunlight spots of her home” and posted a happy sun-kissed picture from one of the corners of her house. “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she wrote and Virat checked in to say, “Gorgeous,” adding some heart emoticons.

Here’s the photo she posted:

Anushka and Virat, who often keep busy due to their professional commitments, are making the most of the break by spending time together. Quite often, the star couple also share some glimpses of their heartfelt moments with their fans on Instagram.

Take a look at some of the posts here:

Meanwhile, they also took out time to play cricket together.

Anushka is currently basking in the success of her latest release as a producer – ‘Paatal Lok’. The web series has gripped the entire nation and is a hit.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 in Italy in an extremely private wedding ceremony. Since then, they have been one of the most followed star couples in the country.