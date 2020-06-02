Gorgeous: Virat Kohli is smitten by wife Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed pic

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli, who dotes on his wife Anushka Sharma, is yet again smitten by her and recently dropped a loved-up comment on the actress’ post. Anushka said that with this quarantine break, she knows “all the sunlight spots of her home” and posted a happy sun-kissed picture from one of the corners of her house. “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she wrote and Virat checked in to say, “Gorgeous,” adding some heart emoticons.
Here’s the photo she posted:
Anushka and Virat, who often keep busy due to their professional commitments, are making the most of the break by spending time together. Quite often, the star couple also share some glimpses of their heartfelt moments with their fans on Instagram.
Take a look at some of the posts here:
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Meanwhile, they also took out time to play cricket together.
Here's @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli playing #Cricket from #home today #Virushka are making a better team #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma @UberViratKohli @vkfofficial @VirushkaWorld @VirushkaQuotes @sunilykalra @VirushkaaUpdate pic.twitter.com/KyhrNQmE8p
— Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) May 16, 2020
Anushka is currently basking in the success of her latest release as a producer – ‘Paatal Lok’. The web series has gripped the entire nation and is a hit.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 in Italy in an extremely private wedding ceremony. Since then, they have been one of the most followed star couples in the country.