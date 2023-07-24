Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Hosts MVM Bash, Girlfriend Amy Jackson, Shilpa, Shamita Shetty Arrive In Style

New Delhi: Several popular faces from the tinsel town assembled under one roof in Mumbai on Sunday night to attend the MVM bash hosted by 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick. The Hollywood star is currently in Mumbai to show his support for girlfriend and actress Amy Jackson's upcoming film 'Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae'. As per the report, the bash was thrown at the celeb-favourite restaurant 'Bastian' and saw several popular names from the B-Town.

Actor Amy Jackson exuded oomph in a stylish all-black sheer outfit. She was accompanied by her beau Ed Westwick and Vedant Mahajan. Vedant, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, has been making waves in London's entertainment industry. He is the co-owner of MVM Entertainment, an event management company that he runs alongside his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. Together, they organise extravagant and opulent parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London. He is rumoured to be dating Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn.

Shetty sisters Shilpa and Shamita looked all glam as they attended the event. While Shamita opted for a black bodycon dress, Shamita came dressed in a blingy silver tasselled outfit. Shipla's entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra, who has been making sure to hide his face from media, was also seen in attendance.



Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who has been snapped with almost every star kid from B-Town, was also seen attending the event.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani was also papped at the MVM event. She looked pretty in a mini blue bodycon dress.



Speaking of Amy and Ed Westwick, the couple has been continuously updating about their trip through pictures. Both recently took to their Instagram handles and shared a photo in which they were seen sharing a kiss in front of the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. In no time, the photos went viral and fans were seen reacting to it.

On Sunday, the lovely couple had gone out for lunch at a cafe in the pouring rains when they were clicked by the paparazzi. In a photo carousel shared by Viral Bhayani, Amy can be seen sporting a black bodysuit, low-waist pants, a coordinated jacket and black shoes. Meanwhile, Ed looked dapper in a black t-shirt, black pants and white shows. Both obliged the camera with a smile on their faces.

Ed Westwick is in India to show his support to Amy's upcoming film 'Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae'. For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. After months of speculations, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards together in London in 2022.

The duo often shares photos with each other on their respective social media handles. Last month, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.

For the unversed, Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a child. In January 2019, Amy had shared a photo with George Panayiotou and announced her engagement. She also flaunted her engagement ring. A few months later, she revealed she is expecting their first child. The duo welcomed their child, a baby boy in September 2019. They named him Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to tie the knot in January 2020. However, the couple parted their ways before they could get hitched.

On the work front, Amy was last seen in in Tamil film, 2.0, opposite Superstar Rajinikanth.