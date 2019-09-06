Government to honour Lata Mangeshkar with 'Daughter of the Nation' title

close

Lata Mangeshkar

The Narendra Modi government has plans to honour legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar with the ‘Daughter Of The Nation title when she turns 90 on September 28.

Mumbai: The Narendra Modi government has plans to honour legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar with the ‘Daughter Of The Nation title when she turns 90 on September 28.

Mangeshkar will be conferred the title as a tribute to her contribution to Indian film music over seven decades.

Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has written a special song for the occasion.

"Modiji is a very big fan of Lataji's voice. She represents the collective voice of the Indian nation. Honouring her is to honour the daughter of the nation and that's what we will officially designate her on her 90th birthday," an informed source from the government said.

Lata MangeshkarPrasoon Joshi
