Govinda BRUTALLY trolled for his new 'Hello' song, netizens shout 'please come out of 90s' - Watch

New Delhi: Classic Bollywood actor Govinda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of his latest track titled 'Hello'. However, he got massively trolled for the video featuring actress Nisha Sharma.

Netizens thronged the social media and trolled Govinda for the song. While some were brutal with their opinions, others actually appreciated the actor and his Hello track. Take a look at mixed comments below:

This is Govinda's third song after Tip Tip Paani Barsa and Chasma Chadha Ke. Much like his earlier ones, Hello is also directed by the actor himself.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 but reportedly their marriage was kept a secret for four years. Often they are seen on TV shows as guests and fans love to watch them together. The duo has two children - daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja.

Tina Ahuja made her debut in 2015 release 'Second Hand Husband'. It was directed by Smeep Kang. It starred Punjabi heartthrob Gippy Grewal, Tina Ahuja, and Dharmendra.

She also featured in Gajendra Verma's popular music video titled 'Milo Na Tum'.