Govinda Confirms He Is Fine; ‘Muje Jo Goli Lagi Thi Woh Nikaal Di Gayi Hai’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most loved star Govinda reportedly shot himself with his revolver on his leg by mistakenly. And this news spread like wildfire on the internet. Govinda’s fans who have been concerned about his health can take a sigh of relief as the actor has reportedly shared an audio message of being fine. Govinda mentioned that he is feeling fine now and the bullet that he shot himself has been removed. The statement shared by Govinda, reads, “This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and all my fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much”.

Govinda who also being a political party got a special visit from Shiv Sena Deepak Sawant who revealed to India Today that the actor will be discharged within 48 hours,” I want to inform all his fans that he's fine and there's no need to worry. This was an accident. He will be discharged in 48 hours. The doctors have done their job well. His family members are inside, and they are all happy about his progress."

Govinda’s family reached to the hospital to check his health, Kashmeera Shah too was seen rushing to the hospital and avoided giving any statement to the media. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was in Kolkata during the incident.