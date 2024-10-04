Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802412https://zeenews.india.com/people/govinda-flaunts-his-broad-smile-as-he-gets-discharged-from-the-hospital-after-injuring-himself-accidentally-with-a-bullet-2802412.html
NewsLifestylePeople
GOVINDA

Govinda Flaunts His Broad Smile As He Gets Discharged From The Hospital After Injuring Himself 'Accidentally' With A Bullet

Govinda gets discharged from the hospital after he 'accidentally' misfired and injured his leg.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govinda Flaunts His Broad Smile As He Gets Discharged From The Hospital After Injuring Himself 'Accidentally' With A Bullet Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Govinda was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he accidentally fired himself on his leg. This news left the Govinda fans and well-wishers highly concerned and how. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was seen giving daily health updates about the star and mentioned that he will be discharged today. Govinda was seen sitting in a wheelchair with a plaster on his left leg and looked absolutely fit and fine. Govinda waited to few minutes to let the paparazzi cover him and even greeted them with a broad smile.

Watch the video of Govinda getting discharged from the hospital after accidentally firing himself on his leg.

Govinda looked fit and inky his left leg was plastered as reports and his family members confirmed that he fired himself accidentally on the finger of his left leg. The fans have been praying for Govinda's well-being and seeing him getting discharged from the hospital the fans are wishing for his speedy recovery. Even his wife Sunita told the paparazzi that he is a hero and will start dancing in a few days while giving his health update.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty too rushed to the hospital to check on Govinda's health. The actor will take a few days to recover completely.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK