Govinda Flaunts His Broad Smile As He Gets Discharged From The Hospital After Injuring Himself 'Accidentally' With A Bullet

Mumbai: Govinda was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he accidentally fired himself on his leg. This news left the Govinda fans and well-wishers highly concerned and how. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was seen giving daily health updates about the star and mentioned that he will be discharged today. Govinda was seen sitting in a wheelchair with a plaster on his left leg and looked absolutely fit and fine. Govinda waited to few minutes to let the paparazzi cover him and even greeted them with a broad smile.

Watch the video of Govinda getting discharged from the hospital after accidentally firing himself on his leg.

Govinda looked fit and inky his left leg was plastered as reports and his family members confirmed that he fired himself accidentally on the finger of his left leg. The fans have been praying for Govinda's well-being and seeing him getting discharged from the hospital the fans are wishing for his speedy recovery. Even his wife Sunita told the paparazzi that he is a hero and will start dancing in a few days while giving his health update.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty too rushed to the hospital to check on Govinda's health. The actor will take a few days to recover completely.