New Delhi: In a recent episode of the 'Timeout with Ankit' podcast, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, made headlines with her quirky response to repeated Bigg Boss invitations.

Despite being approached by the reality TV show's producers multiple times over the past four years, Ahuja disclosed that she has consistently turned down their offers. Her candid remarks sparked a lot of buzz, especially when she humorously questioned, "Would you ask Shah Rukh Khan's wife the same thing?"

Watch The Podcast Here:

Ahuja shared that the offers were made for both, OTT Version and the one hosted by Anil Kapoor. "They came to me twice with these proposals, and each time I responded, ‘Are you mad? Do you think I clean toilets? Would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife to participate? Are we struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss,’” she said.

She also noted that the producers had extended their offers not only to her but to her daughter, Tina Ahuja, as well. "I told them, 'Do you even know who you’re talking to? Come back to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan,'" Sunita added.

However, Sunita Ahuja expressed a keen interest in appearing on another popular television show. When asked about the possibility of appearing in the show 'Koffee with Karan', she responded enthusiastically, “I'm waiting for an invite!”