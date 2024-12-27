Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Talks About Cheating In Marriage; ‘If He Does It…’

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda is known for her candid and unapologetic attitude. In a recent interview with Hautterfly, Sunita opened up about her views on marriage, infidelity, and her dynamic relationship with Govinda, leaving everyone intrigued by her straightforward revelations.

Reflecting on her nearly 40-year-long marriage, Sunita shared that her relationship with Govinda doesn’t feel conventional even today. She humorously revealed,” I still don’t feel like we are husband and wife. I address him as ‘Abbe,’ and he does the same with me. That’s how we talk to each other. Gali-galoch is a part of our conversation. I sometimes ask him, ‘Are you my husband? I still can’t believe it.’”

Sunita’s openness about their casual and unique bond shows the light-hearted camaraderie that keeps their relationship fresh and playful.

Speaking about infidelity, Sunita had strong words of caution for women, urging them to remain aware of the realities of relationships. She said,

“I would like to fold my hands and tell women, don’t ever say your partner is innocent (doesn’t cheat). If he does it, it will become so bad, and no matter how hard you try to get rid of her, she won’t leave him for years. Even if you leave him, that woman won’t.”

This candid admission reflects Sunita’s realistic approach to relationships and her understanding of the complexities involved in long-term commitments.



Sunita’s remarks come in light of past revelations about her relationship. Back in 1990, Govinda had admitted in an interview with Stardust that he had broken off his engagement with Sunita to pursue actress Neelam. He confessed, “I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam.”

Despite these rocky moments, Sunita chose to stand by Govinda, and the two have since built a lasting relationship. Sunita candidly admitted that their marriage has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, stating,” When it happened, I endured it all. We’ve gone through many challenges in the past 40 years.” Her resilience and determination to hold their family together speak volumes about her strength and commitment with the star.