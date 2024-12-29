Bollywood star kid Tina Ahuja, daughter of actor Govinda, recently stirred up a storm with her views on period cramps and women's health. During an appearance on Hauterrfly’s podcast alongside her mother, Sunita Ahuja, Tina made controversial comments, suggesting that women in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi "sensationalize" period pain, making it a psychological issue.

"Period Pain Is Psychological"

Tina claimed that lifestyle choices heavily influence period cramps, and the issue is exaggerated in urban circles. “Girls from Bombay and Delhi talk about cramps so much that it becomes psychological. Even those who don’t experience it start believing they do,” she remarked.

The actress also contrasted urban women with those from small towns like Punjab, suggesting that women in rural areas rarely discuss issues like menopause or menstrual cramps and don’t seem to feel their effects as acutely.

The Role of a "Desi Lifestyle"

Tina credited her lack of menstrual discomfort to her adherence to a traditional, balanced lifestyle, including a diet rich in ghee and adequate sleep. She criticized the intense dieting trends followed by many young women today, claiming they contribute to hormonal imbalances, back pain, and cramps.

Her mother, Sunita Ahuja, supported these statements, adding that a healthy, traditional lifestyle can prevent many such issues.

Backlash and Criticism

Tina’s remarks sparked outrage on social media, with critics accusing her of being dismissive and insensitive toward women who experience severe menstrual pain. Many users pointed out the lack of understanding and empathy in her comments, emphasizing that period cramps can be debilitating and are not merely a psychological issue.

Several women shared their personal struggles with menstrual health, calling out Tina for trivializing a real problem that affects countless women worldwide.

Tina Ahuja’s Career

Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood debut in the romantic-comedy Second Hand Husband (2015) alongside Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra. She later appeared in music videos such as Milo Na Tum (2019) and Driving Me Crazy (2020).

While her acting career has remained low-key, Tina’s recent comments have certainly brought her into the spotlight, albeit for controversial reasons.

Tina Ahuja’s controversial statements highlight the ongoing conversation about women’s health and the stigmas surrounding menstrual issues. While traditional lifestyles may offer benefits, dismissing the genuine struggles of others risks alienating many who face significant challenges during their menstrual cycles.