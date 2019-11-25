हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Govinda

Govinda's daughter Tina features in new single 'Ranjha'

Actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja features in the new single, "Ranjha".

Govinda&#039;s daughter Tina features in new single &#039;Ranjha&#039;

New Delhi: Actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja features in the new single, "Ranjha".

Sung by rapper Lil Golu and Rigul Kalra, "Ranjha" is a romantic track that sees Tina is essaying the fabled Heer.

Talking about the song, Tina said: "I always wanted to be a Heer and this song is special as my previous single with ‘Milo Na Tum' with Gajendra Verma was a remake of the original Lata Mangeshkar's from 'Heer Ranjha'. It's a quirk of fate to get an opportunity of being Heer immediately in my very next single. Maybe Heer Ranjha film is waiting for me next."

The song was shot in Goa.

"Winter is the season of love and my soothing romantic track comes at the right time. The song will also make you think about the priceless moments spent with your loved ones and take you on a romantic nostalgic trip making you want to fall in love all over again," she added.

Tags:
GovindaTina Ahujaranjha
