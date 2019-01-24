हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
janmendra ahuja

Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja dies of heart attack

His last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai this afternoon.

Govinda&#039;s nephew Janmendra Ahuja dies of heart attack
Pic Courtesy: Representational Image

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja aka Dumpy breathed his last this morning after he suffered a heart attack. Janmendra was Govinda's brother Kirti Kumar's son.

He complained of a sudden chest pain in the morning after which he collapsed. Reportedly, the police came on the spot around 6.30 am and took his body for post-mortem. The entire family is in shock and grief. The incident took place at his Versova flat in Mumbai. 

Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna among other family members rushed to his residence after learning about the shocking demise of Janmendra.

His last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai this afternoon.

Janmendra had directed a Bollywood film titled Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega which starred Govinda in the lead role.

May his soul rest in peace.

More details awaited.

 

 

