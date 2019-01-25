Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja's last rites performed, family mourns untimely demise

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja aka Dumpy breathed his last on January 24, 2019. The unfortunate incident took place in wee hours after he complained of sudden chest pain. The 34-year-old Janmendra collapsed after the pain and was found by police around 6.30 am. Later, his body was taken for post-mortem. The incident took place at his Versova flat in Mumbai.

Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna among other family members rushed to his residence after learning about the shocking demise of Janmendra. His last rites were performed the same day at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Govinda along with his brother Kirti Kumar mourned the untimely demise of Janmendra aka Dumpy.

Janmendra had directed a Bollywood film titled Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega which starred Govinda in the lead role.