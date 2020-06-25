Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja escapes unhurt in a car accident

New Delhi: Actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan met with a car accident on Wednesday (June 2, 2020) night in Juhu, Mumbai. When the accident took place, Yashvardhan and his driver were inside the car, reportedly.

The car which rammed into Yashvardhan's vehicle was later identified as belonging to Yash Raj Films (YRF). Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

According to Juhu police, the matter was mutually settled and no formal complaint has been lodged against any party so far.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987. They have two children - Tina and Yashvardhan.

On the work front, actor Govinda was last seen in 2018 releases 'FryDay' and 'Rangeela Raja'. He has been seen making several appearances on reality shows of late and encouraging the contestants through his words.

A few days back, the family celebrated mom Sunita's 50th birthday together and posted pictures on social media.