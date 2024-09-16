New Delhi: Bollywood icon Govinda, renowned for his blockbuster hits like 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1' and 'Aunty No. 1', has been at the center of an astonishing story involving one of his most devoted fans. In a recent episode of the popular podcast 'Timeout with Ankit,' Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, revealed a bizarre incident where a fan disguised herself as a maid and lived with the couple for nearly three weeks.

According to Sunita Ahuja, the situation began when a young woman, who was an ardent admirer of Govinda, managed to infiltrate their household by posing as a domestic worker. "Ek ladki toh bai ban kar aa gyi idhar sa**li ghar pe," Sunita recounted during the podcast. She described how the girl appeared out of place with her cleaning skills, which prompted Sunita to question her authenticity.

"Maine bola yaar ye toh acche ghar ki ladki hai, maine apni mother-in-law ko bola ki isko toh bartan ghasne ko nhi aata hai, jhaadoo bartan nhi aata hai," Sunita explained.

Further investigations revealed the girl’s true identity and her extraordinary admiration for Govinda. Sunita shared, "Mera toh dimaag satak gaya, jitna bhi choti hu mai, maine bola ye bartan nhi maangh skti hai, na hi isse jhadoo ho rahe hain." The discovery was made even more shocking when Sunita learned that the girl was the daughter of a minister and had managed to live with them for an extended period purely out of her admiration for Govinda.

Sunita detailed the girl's unusual behavior, noting that she would stay up late into the night, ostensibly to catch a glimpse of Govinda. "Dekho toh, mai raat ko jaagna kaha, ye raat ko Govinda ke liye jaagi hai," Sunita remarked. The situation only came to light after Sunita's mother-in-law also became suspicious and urged further inquiry.

Eventually, the truth emerged when the young woman broke down and admitted her identity. "Fir meri mother-in-law bhi boli 'pata kro ye ladki kaun hai?' Fir vo roo roo ke boli ki mai inki fan hu," Sunita said. The fan’s revelation led to an influx of political figures, including several cars, as they arrived to address the unusual situation.

Sunita confirmed that the fan stayed with them for about 20 days before the situation was resolved. Despite the unusual circumstances, Sunita expressed relief that nothing untoward occurred during this period. "Mere khyaal se 20 din ruki hogi," she concluded, adding her gratitude that the situation was not harmful.

About Govinda And Sunita

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987, a year after his Bollywood debut. Concerned that marriage might hinder his career, the couple chose to keep their union private for over a year. They publicly revealed their marriage when their daughter, Tina, celebrated her first birthday.