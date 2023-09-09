trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660025
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKUL PREET SINGH

GQ Best Dressed Party: Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles In Black Backless Ensemble With Jackky Bhagnani - Watch

Jackky wore a dark bluesuit with bedazzled tassels running through out the suit, he paired it with a dark blue silk shirt. Rakul was seen wearing a backless black velvet dress, she accessorised the look with a silver mini bag to pull the look together. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GQ Best Dressed Party: Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles In Black Backless Ensemble With Jackky Bhagnani - Watch Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Setting major couple goals, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted last night together at the GQ Best Dressed Party. The couple together looked ravishing in black. In awe of the couple, the papparazzi continued to praise the couple, calling them 'Best Jodi'.

The two complimented each other perfectly, and were seen smiling and hyping each other up. The duo has been setting couple goals throughout their appearances and the public cannot seem to get enough. Recently, we saw Rakul Preet Singh cheering up Jackky while he performed to Kamariya and again yesterday we witnessed Jackky patiently wait like a gentleman for Rakul while she got her pictures clicked, he went on to compliment her with the papparazzi and we cannot over how adorable that was. 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

The pair looked extremely fashionable while Jackky wore a dark bluesuit with bedazzled tassels running through out the suit, he paired it with a dark blue silk shirt. Rakul was seen wearing a backless black velvet dress, she accessorised the look with a silver mini bag to pull the look together.  

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo has been together for a while now. Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on.On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train