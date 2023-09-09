GQ Best Dressed Party: Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles In Black Backless Ensemble With Jackky Bhagnani - Watch

New Delhi: Setting major couple goals, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted last night together at the GQ Best Dressed Party. The couple together looked ravishing in black. In awe of the couple, the papparazzi continued to praise the couple, calling them 'Best Jodi'.

The two complimented each other perfectly, and were seen smiling and hyping each other up. The duo has been setting couple goals throughout their appearances and the public cannot seem to get enough. Recently, we saw Rakul Preet Singh cheering up Jackky while he performed to Kamariya and again yesterday we witnessed Jackky patiently wait like a gentleman for Rakul while she got her pictures clicked, he went on to compliment her with the papparazzi and we cannot over how adorable that was.

The pair looked extremely fashionable while Jackky wore a dark bluesuit with bedazzled tassels running through out the suit, he paired it with a dark blue silk shirt. Rakul was seen wearing a backless black velvet dress, she accessorised the look with a silver mini bag to pull the look together.

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo has been together for a while now. Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on.On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2.