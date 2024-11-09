Grammy Nominations 2025: Meet 6 Indian-Origin Artists Nominated For 67th Annual Award

New Delhi: The nominations for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, spotlighting both established and emerging Indian-origin talent in the music industry. Among the nominees are renowned names such as Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Radhika Vekaria, Noshir Mody and Chandrika Tandon, who have all been recognized for their exceptional work.

Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, has earned a nomination in the Best New Age Album category for his album Break of Dawn. This year, Kej is joined in the same category by sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar, whose album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn also garnered a nod. Other nominees include Warriors of Light by Radhika Vekaria and Triveni by Chandrika Tandon, which was created in collaboration with flautist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Anoushka Shankar’s recognition extends beyond her solo work. She also picked up a second nomination for her collaboration with British multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier on the track A Rock Somewhere, which is nominated for Best Global Music Performance. This song features Bengaluru-based vocalist and flautist Varijashree Venugopal, who is nominated for her first Grammy. Venugopal, who also contributed to Kej's Break of Dawn, joins an esteemed list of global talent.

Ricky Kej’s journey at the Grammys has been marked by significant achievements. In 2015, he won his first Grammy for Winds of Samsara with Wouter Kellerman. He earned his second Grammy in 2022 for Divine Tides, his collaboration with Stewart Copeland of The Police, and his third came in 2023 for the immersive audio version of Divine Tides, which won Best Immersive Audio Album.

This year also marks a milestone for Noshir Mody, who has earned his debut Grammy nomination. Mody is recognized in the Best Global Music Performance category for his work on Kashira, a track by Masa Takumi, alongside Ron Korb and Dale Edward Chung.

The nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards were announced on Friday night (IST), with Beyoncé leading the pack with 11 nominations. The prestigious ceremony will take place on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, where artists from across the globe will compete for the coveted awards.