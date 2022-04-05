हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Grammys 2022

Grammys 2022: PM Modi congratulates India's Ricky Kej for winning his second award

Ricky Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album `Winds of Samsara` in the Best New Age Album category.

Grammys 2022: PM Modi congratulates India&#039;s Ricky Kej for winning his second award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian musician Ricky Kej for winning his second Grammy Award on Sunday. "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!" PM Modi tweeted.

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for `Devine Tides` in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart`s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album `Winds of Samsara` in the Best New Age Album category.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Grammys 2022Narendra ModiRicky KejDevine TidesGrammys 2022 India win
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Lata Mangeshkar missing from 'In Memorium' segment at Grammys 2022

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Before attack, Murtaza saw a special video