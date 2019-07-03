Grateful to everyone who believed in me: Tom Holland

Bali: Actor Tom Holland is grateful to everyone who believed in him in the beginning and gave him the job.

Holland is winning hearts all around the world as the new Spider-Man. He will be back as the superhero with "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

How does it feel to be one of the most popular actors in the world playing the most popular character?

"It is a pretty crazy thing because I am just a kid from Kingston and I am here in Bali doing press. It is a very difficult thing to try and get sympathy from your friends," Holland said in an interview while promoting his film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' here.

"You are like 'I am really tired man, I am in Bali doing press'. They will be like 'Shut up dude'," he added.

Holland continued: "I have realised how lucky I am. And I am so grateful to everyone who believed in me in the beginning and gave me the job. And even more grateful to the fans who have been so supportive. And to Sarah Finn. She is the casting director for Marvel and she has done most of the Marvel movies -- from Robert Downey Jr to me. She changed my life.

"I remember going into the audition: I had a cool hat on, had rolled my sleeves up, had been going to the gym. I was feeling really cool, but she said, ‘No no no, change your T-shirt and put on a baggy one. Take off your hat. You look too cool, try and be geeky...' She really helped me put my best foot forward in the auditions, and for that I'll forever be grateful."

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming", and will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will premiere exclusively on &flix movie channel.

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame", which ended with the death of Iron Man, essayed by the enigmatic Robert Downey Jr. The trailer of the film shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.