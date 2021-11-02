Great loss can push us into....: Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic post after husband Raj Kundra quits social media

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who was left completely shattered after the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case involving pornography films, resumed her work after a brief hiatus and has kept herself busy ever since. The actress is also back to being a regular on social media and keeps sharing anecdotes and excerpts. Her most recent post appears to be cryptic and comes shortly after her husband went off social media and deleted all his accounts.

Shilpa took to Instagram Stories late on Monday to share an excerpt from a book on the 'wilderness of intuition', that starts with a quote attributed to Alan Alda, "You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you'll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself."

The book then goes on to talk about the need to step out of one's comfort zone. "We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren't perfect—but we know who we are and where we're going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined," it read.

"I need to step out of my comfort zone and see what happens. Rather than fight change, I’ll embrace it," the excerpt concludes.

On Monday, it came to notice that Raj Kundra deleted his accounts on Instagram and Twitter. He had been keeping himself away from social media since his arrest in a pornography content case on July 19. Kundra is accused of creating and publishing adult videos and has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He has also refrained from making any public outings ever since he walked out of jail on September 20. Recently, during Karwachauth, Shilpa was spotted leaving for Alibaug with her children, Viaan and Shamisha, while her husband went missing from the scene. Now, he has disappeared from social media too.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa ceremoniously tied the knot on November 22, 2009, following a big fat wedding function in Khandala. Shilpa and Raj are parents to two children, eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and one-year-old daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She also made a comeback on the big screen with Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2', which was released on the OTT platform. She will next be seen on the judges' panel for India's Got Talent's new season.