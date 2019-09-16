close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhuri Dixit

Groovy Madhuri Dixit poses with Wiz Khalifa

The "See you again" hitmaker performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15, respectively.

Groovy Madhuri Dixit poses with Wiz Khalifa
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had a great time attending Wiz Khalifa's gig in Mumbai. She also posed with the American rapper and said she had a great time grooving to his songs.

Madhuri on Monday morning shared a photograph of herself along with her son, husband Sriram Nene, Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari and Khalifa.

"Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture etc. Wiz Khalifa we had a great time grooving to your songs,"she captioned the image.

The "See you again" hitmaker performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15, respectively.

 

Tags:
Madhuri DixitWiz Khalifarapper
Next
Story

Elli AvrRam: I'm on cloud nine

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Central government's big decision for peace in Jammu and Kashmir