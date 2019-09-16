Groovy Madhuri Dixit poses with Wiz Khalifa

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had a great time attending Wiz Khalifa's gig in Mumbai. She also posed with the American rapper and said she had a great time grooving to his songs.

Madhuri on Monday morning shared a photograph of herself along with her son, husband Sriram Nene, Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari and Khalifa.

"Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture etc. Wiz Khalifa we had a great time grooving to your songs,"she captioned the image.

The "See you again" hitmaker performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15, respectively.