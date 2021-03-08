Grown up in a family of women, no men: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was recently seen in the reality TV show Bigg Boss14 shared stories from her challenging childhood after her father passed away. On International Women's Day, she revealed about growing up in a family of women.

"I lost my father at an early age and society's treatment of my family was not very good due to the lack of a father-figure at my home. It was my mother and her mom (nani) who faced society. They are the beautiful women in my life who taught me to choose to challenge and live. I remember my mother even while she was sick used to work for us. She wanted to give us all that a father does for his kid. She has stood strong to protect us. I have seen her fighting for us. She is playing both a mother and a father for us," shared the actress.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star feels women are the most important and beautiful part of society. Talking about it, she said, "I feel the central role of women in society has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development. I come from Assam, and there, I have seen how labour work done by men is almost equal to women. Like in a tea garden, women play a major role- from taking care of tea plants to plucking tea leaves."

Devoleena feels her shows are a good example that women are an important part of society. She added, "I feel, even my two shows Saathiya and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, set a good example that women can do everything and are an important part of society. They are in no way less. And I'm lucky to be part of such shows. In the coming time, I wish to act in historical woman's biography."